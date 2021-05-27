Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Austin Riley Has Arrived

By Jai Correa
pitcherlist.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball is a sport of tinkering and constantly evolving, where players seek any edge over the competition. It’s very rare for a player to “figure it out” right away and then sustain that success. So, when Austin Riley started his career hitting 16 home runs in his first 49 games, you knew that there would be some sort of downfall. But for Riley, that downfall was more of an abyss. He finished off the second half of the 2019 season — 95 plate appearances — with an OPS of .486 (28 OPS+) and striking out 39 times (41% K).

www.pitcherlist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teoscar Hernández
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Justin Smoak
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics#Plate Appearances#Home Plate#313 407 550#Gif#The Swstr#Seasons#Hitters#Fastballs#Photo#Accident#Pitch#Sliders#Offspeed Pitches#Groundballs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Austin Riley: Reaches base five times

Riley went 2-for-2 with three walks and a run scored in Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Brewers. Riley reached base on all five plate appearances Sunday, including a walk before coming around to score in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old raised his slash line to an impressive .291/.405/.394 through 153 plate appearances. It was hit fourth multi-hit performance of the month.
MLBConnecticut Post

Atlanta-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers second. Avisail Garcia doubles to deep right center field. Travis Shaw grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman. Avisail Garcia to third. Luis Urias singles to shallow center field. Avisail Garcia scores. Manny Pina called out on strikes. Pablo Reyes reaches on error. Luis Urias to second. Fielding error by Dansby Swanson. Adrian Houser strikes out swinging.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Week 8 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters highlight Austin Riley, Gavin Lux

Because of a doubleheader, two teams, the Angels and Twins, are scheduled to play eight games this week. That's compared to five games for the Royals, Brewers and Cardinals. Of course, it just so happens that the teams playing eight games are facing mostly quality pitchers while the opposite is true for the teams playing five games. It complicates the sleeper picks, but as a general rule, you'll take extra games, particularly when the gap is as big as three.
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Let the Austin Riley All-Star campaign begin

When third baseman Austin Riley hit a game-tying homer Tuesday in the eighth inning of the Braves’ eventual win over the Phillies, the Braves’ official Twitter account shared the video with a link to the All-Star ballot. It wasn’t just a team promoting its player. Riley, by nearly every statistical...
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

5 observations from Braves’ loss to Brewers

Five observations from the Braves’ 10-9 loss Sunday to the Brewers in Milwaukee:. ExploreRonald Acuna pinch-hits after missing 3 games. 1. The game appeared uncompetitive when the Brewers built their lead to 8-0 in the sixth inning. But the Braves rallied for seven runs on just three hits in the seventh, aided by two walks and defensive breakdowns in the Milwaukee infield. A grand slam by Freddie Freeman capped the rally.
MLBYardbarker

Ronald Acuña believes Austin Riley should be an All-Star

The Braves have been dealt a raw hand so far this season. Mike Soroka looks to be out for the year, Travis d’Arnaud won’t be back for months (if he returns at all), Huascar Ynoa broke his hand in a freak incident, and we all know what happened recently with Marcell Ozuna. Most teams wouldn’t be able to survive all of that and hang around in the playoff race, but the Braves have, in large part because of the emergence of Austin Riley.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Ozzie Albies gets totally disrespected by MLB Network’s 25 Players Under 25 list

The MLB Network is constantly updating their 25 Players Under 25 list, and they are currently wrapping up the top five. Ronald Acuna has yet to be unveiled, and I imagine he will own one of the top three spots, though he should be first. However, three Braves have already made the list. Ian Anderson came in at #10, Austin Riley somewhat surprisingly was #13, and Ozzie Albies was #17.
MLBdallassun.com

Austin Riley, Braves snap skid with win over Marlins

Austin Riley homered and drove in three runs as the Atlanta Braves snapped a four-game losing streak, defeating the host Miami Marlins, 6-4, on Sunday afternoon. Riley went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, one walk and one hit-by-pitch. However, Atlanta's victory was marred by a pectoral injury suffered by Braves...
MLBfangraphs.com

Tarik Skubal Has Arrived

With some insane strikeout rates during his short minor league career, all backed by mid-to-upper teen SwStk% marks and even an absurd 21.5% mark at Double-A in 2019, I have been excited about Tarik Skubal ever since he debuted last year. That performance was quite mixed, as he brought his strikeout stuff, punching out 27.6% of opposing batters, but also allowing a crazy 54.2% FB% rate, which is dangerous in our homer-happy times. Since he allowed an inflated 20% HR/FB rate, it resulted in a sky-high 2.53 HR/9 mark. It’s no wonder he sported an ERA near 6.00! Of course, his 4.12 SIERA suggested better days ahead, but all those fly balls are scary, nonetheless.
MLBOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Twins get to Chapman in 9th, top Yanks

MINNEAPOLIS — Josh Donaldson and Nelson Cruz hit two-run homers off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the New York Yankees 7-5 Thursday night to avoid a three-game sweep. Giancarlo Stanton drove a slider off the end of his bat 422 feet for a three-run,...
MLBYour Radio Place

Peterson's 3 RBIs, Vogelbach homer helps Brewers top Reds

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) – A rain delay changed Freddy Peralta’s plan to pitch deeper into Thursday’s game. The Milwaukee Brewers’ bullpen seamlessly finished what he started. Peralta was rolling along through four innings and planning to pitch the fifth before the 37-minute delay. He had given up just two hits,...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Maldonado, Astros make late noise, overcome 4 Twins homers

MINNEAPOLIS — Martín Maldonado hit a go-ahead double in the ninth, prompting a fan to toss an inflatable trash can onto the field, and the Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4 on Friday night. This was Houston’s first trip to Target Field with fans in the stands since 2019,...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Stripling, Blue Jays to take on Richards, Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays (31-29, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (38-25, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (2-3, 4.71 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -133, Blue...
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Baltimore-Tampa Bay Runs

Orioles third. Pedro Severino pops out to shallow infield to Brandon Lowe. Pat Valaika reaches on error. Fielding error by Ryan Yarbrough. Cedric Mullins lines out to right field to Manuel Margot. Trey Mancini homers to left field. Pat Valaika scores. Anthony Santander lines out to center field to Kevin Kiermaier.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB K Props for June 11: Sandy Alcantara and Brandon Woodruff

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Sandy Alcantara O/U 6.5 Strikeouts vs. Braves. On the season, Sandy Alcantara...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Red Sox beat Astros 12-8, avoid sweep as Martinez homers

BOSTON — J.D. Martinez hit his 13th homer, Christian Arroyo had a three-run drive and the Boston Red Sox took advantage of a pair of dropped balls in a five-run sixth inning to beat the Houston Astros 12-8 Thursday night, avoiding a three-game sweep. Right fielder Kyle Tucker dropped Martinez’s...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/11/2021

Atlanta Braves (29-31) vs. Miami Marlins (27-35) June 11, 2021 7:10 pm EDT. The Line: Miami Marlins +114 / Atlanta Braves -124; Over/Under: -7.5 (Click here for latest betting odds) The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins meet Friday in MLB action at loanDepot park. The Braves look for a win...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: Riley Adams Has Been Given A Golden Opportunity

Prior to last night’s game, the Blue Jays announced that catcher Danny Jansen would be heading to the injured list after suffering a right hamstring strain in Sunday’s loss against the Astros. In a corresponding move, the Jays called up catching prospect Riley Adams, who made his Major League debut last night in Chicago.