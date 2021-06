The Washington Nationals appeared to be turning things around when they began their nine-game homestand with three consecutive victories. Their fortunes quickly changed, however, as they were shut out twice while dropping five of the next six games. Despite being seven games under .500, the last-place Nationals are only six games out of first and hope to close the gap when they visit the second-place Atlanta Braves on Monday for the opener of a four-game series. The contest is part of a four-leg Memorial Day parlay from the SportsLine Projection Model that begins at 5:10 p.m. ET and would pay almost 27-1.