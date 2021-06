At seventy-six years of age, perhaps no living musician has done more to explore and interrogate the worlds of improvisation and the avant-garde more than Anthony Braxton. He has constructed an entire world of music all his own from a seemingly endless amount of recordings and academic material, trying to get to the heart of music as he sees it. His work can be intimidating and at times exhausting in the best possible way. Diving into his obsessive musical explorations can be an addictive experience, and there is never an endpoint for those who want to keep going down Braxton’s rabbit hole.