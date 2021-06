Our favorite feline pets are going to be the focus for this episode. Cats got a few new toys. Since Cats got a ton of spells to play with, we ended up cutting Collected Company. This may not be the correct play but Company requires us to have a specific amount of creatures to make our hits worth it. If you take our spells and combine it with the cats that are over 3+ mana value, we just have too many misses. Its okay because Abundant Harvest is here as a way for us to get to our next piece of action or if were in need of a land. On top of that, we've got Dromoka's Command which serves as a removal spell and a way to protect our cats from Shock and other burn effects! Lastly, we also got Teferi's Protection as a way to keep our cats out of board wipe situations!