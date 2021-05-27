Warren Ward: Recognizing Memorial Day 2021

For many, this is just another day off from work and little else. Why do we celebrate this day? We pay homage to those who never returned home, never saw their families again and never left the battlefields on their own feet. Since we have settled on the shores of this continent, we have been involved in skirmishes/wars resulting in loss of of more than a million soldiers and countless others who died from injuries and diseases. We have been engaged in endless wars to preserve our way of life and to provide freedom in the greatest nation in the history of mankind.