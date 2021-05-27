Cancel
Warren Ward: Recognizing Memorial Day 2021

By BIZ Magazine
 28 days ago

Quietly, the horse-drawn caisson carries an American hero to the hallowed ground into which his body will be interned. An honor guard, comprised of fellow warriors, understands the bond that only another warrior can truly know. These impeccable professionals embrace a comradery forged in the crucible of combat that transcends ethnicity, race, religion or any other label by which those blinded by selfish pride arrogantly use to discriminate against another human being. They understand they have sworn an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.” They all have families they love, yet in the heat of battle, they will give all for their buddies.

