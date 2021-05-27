Cancel
India

BLADE India launches 'BLADE Care' medevac service

businesstraveller.com
 30 days ago

BLADE India, the helicopter charter company, has announced the launch of its 'BLADE Care', an end-to-end medevac service pan-India. This service will be accessible for medical evacuations and essential travel. Aero-medical charters will be arranged for both Covid and non-Covid patients with a team of certified doctors, paramedics, and clinicians onboard. Every flier will also be assigned a dedicated BLADE relationship manager, providing assistance throughout, from booking their flight to ensuring they reach their destination safely.

www.businesstraveller.com
#India Today#Medical Evacuation#Medicare#Blade Care#Pan India#Aero#Non Covid#Blade Care
India
Air Travel
