BLADE India launches ‘BLADE Care’ medevac service

Ever since the first Velodyne lidar sensors first began appearing on the automated vehicles in the DARPA Grand Challenge in the mid-2000s, one of the questions asked has been how do we get rid of those ugly protrusions on the roof? Some companies like Waymo have made them sleeker looking, but have embraced the essential nature of what they are. Others, like Luminar have taken a different approach, creating sensors that they claim have better performance while at the same time trying to make them nearly disappear. That’s the idea behind Luminar’s new Blade.