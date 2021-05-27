BLADE India launches ‘BLADE Care’ medevac service
BLADE India, the helicopter charter company, has announced the launch of its ‘BLADE Care’, an end-to-end medevac service pan-India. This service will be accessible for medical evacuations and essential travel. Aero-medical charters will be arranged for both Covid and non-Covid patients with a team of certified doctors, paramedics, and clinicians onboard. Every flier will also be assigned a dedicated BLADE relationship manager, providing assistance throughout, from booking their flight to ensuring they reach their destination safely.www.businesstraveller.com