For select travel periods, Emirates is now offering a complimentary stay at one of the world’s tallest 5-star hotels, the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai Hotel. If you book a flight on Emirates to Dubai between June 17 and July 8 for travel between June 20 and September 26, you will be eligible for a complimentary stay. Those who purchase Economy class tickets can stay at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai Hotel for one night for their first night in the city, while those who purchase First or Business class tickets can stay three nights at the hotel for free.