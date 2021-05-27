Dayton Metro Library Summer Challenge Keeps Kids Learning

Dayton Metro Library: Keeping children engaged in learning and creative experiences while they’re out of school for the summer. Dayton Metro Library’s annual Summer Challenge is nothing if not adaptable. Last summer, when COVID restrictions made in-person programming impossible, DML quickly pivoted to offering online programs and new ways for kids to earn prizes. This summer, DML adapts again, with in-person, outdoor “Pop-Up” programs, Take and Make Kits, and more flexible options for earning prizes. While some of the details may change, the goal of Summer Challenge remains the same: to keep children engaged in learning and creative experiences while they’re out of school for the summer.