Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect with the free update for the Hellraid DLC which brings a brand-new story mode alongside new areas, weapons, and visual and technical enhancements. The story mode draws adventurers deep into the demon-infested bowels of Ba'al's Temple to rescue Lucius, a mysterious and powerful mage, from captivity. The story mode features three new quests-Clavis Stone, Imprisoned, and Beneath Seals-all available in solo and co-op mode. The free update for the Hellraid DLC is available today for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.