Insect Limited Unveils Moth-Resistant Garment Bags

By Jackie Mitchell
pctonline.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenWay, an Insects Limited brand, is now offering moth-resistant garment bags with scientifically proven designs to prevent clothes moths from entering and damaging clothing. The garment bag contains no holes around the hanger or along any seams where moths can enter. Entomologists and engineers combined their knowledge of insects and...

