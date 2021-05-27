Insect Limited Unveils Moth-Resistant Garment Bags

When discussing historic and classical watchmakers, few brands come to mind as readily as Breguet. Older than the United States and rife with innovations including the first-ever tourbillon in 1801, Breguet has built up a particular classically baroque style of luxury horology over centuries of releases. Even the brand’s sporting offerings are often traditionally inspired and accented with classical flourishes, including the Type XXI chronograph series, based on a pilot’s chronograph design first made for the French Air Force in the 1950s. With that in mind, then, Breguet’s new limited edition return to the Type XXI line is a rare modernist move from the historic marque. With a titanium case and vividly colored lume, the new limited edition Breguet Type XXI 3815 deftly blends vintage and modern aesthetics together for a boldly contemporary twist that still feels unmistakably Breguet.