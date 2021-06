While Jordan Folkestad is living the dream of farming in rural Wadena, his spare time is filled with his passion for promoting and coaching youth sports. At high school sports in the area, Folkestad is a coach and that super fan standing on the sidelines cheering on the players beyond just the home team. Folkestad, 25, decided to come off the sidelines this spring and take on a leadership role in promoting area athletes. He wanted to help area basketball players perform even better by putting on tournaments beyond the usual high school league schedule.