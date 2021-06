The Raiders are now in the midst of Week 2 of voluntary OTAs. Strategy and relationships are being built at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson under a 100-degree sun. The desert heat has brought out the best in the young Raiders at OTAs, among them team staples Darren Waller, Trayvon Mullen, Hunter Renfrow and Henry Ruggs III. All four players have something to prove in 2021, as they will be vital pieces in getting the Raiders over the hump and into the playoffs for the first time in five years.