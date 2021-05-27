Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Ethical Recruitment of Health Workers: Using Bilateral Cooperation to Fulfill the World Health Organization’s Global Code of Practice

By Michael Clemens, Helen Dempster
cgdev.org
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a bid to better manage the increasing migration of health workers, in 2010 the World Health Organization (WHO) adopted its Global Code of Practice on the International Recruitment of Health Personnel. The Code has been misinterpreted by many as banning all recruitment from the 57 countries it deemed to have a “critical shortage” of health workers. But that is neither what the WHO intended, nor what the Code says. Recruitment from these countries was always allowed, even encouraged, as long as it was conducted under a mutually beneficial government-to-government agreement. In this policy paper, we outline how the WHO defined a “critical shortage” of health workers, both for the original Code and for its newly published Health Workforce Support and Safeguards List. The paper then goes onto explore how countries of migrant destination and origin can (and should) design ethical and sustainable health worker migration partnerships that fulfil the requirements of the Code.

cgdev.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Code Of Practice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Healthehrintelligence.com

Collaboration Fuels Best Practices for Health IT Implementation

- For successful health IT implementation, organizations should develop central governing bodies that incorporate the perspectives of frontline workers to form best practices, according to new research published online in the journal Organization Science. Kate Kellogg, an MIT management professor, conducted an 18-month ethnographic study of a primary care unit...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Second Global Health Forum Of Boao Forum For Asia Deepens Understanding Of Universal Health And Global Cooperation

QINGDAO, China, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) hosts the second Global Health Forum (The Forum) in Qingdao. With rising consensus in the health field in the context of the pandemic, the Forum, with the aim of achieving the shared vision of "Health for All", saw partners from government, academia and the private sector contribute to forming a global public health cooperation platform.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

World Health Organization simplifies names of SARS-CoV-2 variants

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) continues to spread globally, infecting over 172 million people, and claiming the lives of more than 3.7 million individuals. During the past few months, new variants of concerns have emerged and come to the fore. There is known to be increased transmissibility with...
Health Servicesbloomberglaw.com

CDC Advances Development of Reusable Masks for Health Workers

New designs would be better for hospitals, alleviate shortages. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is moving forward in the development of a respirator designed for health-care workers that can be repeatedly disinfected and reused, which could help address any future shortages of personal protective equipment in hospitals across the U.S.
Health ServicesCNBC

Health Care in a Post-Pandemic World

The pandemic has fundamentally changed the world's approach to health care. While the vaccine rollout accelerates, other treatments and procedures have had to adapt to an industry facing unprecedented disruption. We discuss the future of health care with the CEO of Novartis and find out how the Swiss pharmaceutical giant's focus on culture contributes to the development of new innovative medicines.
Public HealthPLOS Blogs Network

Vision for PLOS Global Public Health

In April we announced the launch of our first journals in fourteen years. One of these journals is PLOS Global Public Health. On June 14th, the Editors-in-Chief of the journal along with PLOS’ Executive Editor, published an editorial that took an in-depth look at why the journal is needed at this time. Today, we get a brief snapshot into their vision for the journal.
Healthmsu.edu

MSU researcher appointed to World Health Organization group

The FERG will determine the human burden of disease caused by common food contaminants worldwide, as well as update already-existing data on the global impact of foodborne disease. This highly selective group includes just 26 researchers from around the world. Stay connected. Subscribe to MSUDaily Update and MSUToday Weekly to...
Public Healthsafetyandhealthmagazine.com

Health care CEOs form worker safety coalition

San Jose, CA — Ten CEOs from health care system around the country have formed a coalition they say is committed to improving safety, well-being and equity for all who work in the industry, and on May 4 unveiled a Declaration of Principles to serve as a standard of safety.
Cell PhonesDartmouth

Grant Supports Undergraduate's Global Health Translation App

A project by Tinotenda Kuretu '22 has been selected by the Verizon/Clinton Global Initiative. Tinotenda Kuretu '22, a Global Health Fellow at the John Sloan Dickey Center for International Understanding, was selected for a $23,000 stage 1 award through the Verizon/Clinton Global Initiative 2021 Social Innovation Challenge to develop a translation application to allow health care workers and international aid workers to communicate with patients between any two languages in real time.
Fort Hood, TXhealth.mil

CRDAMC recognized by MHS for innovation in health care practices

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center emergency department and primary care medical teams earned recognition from the Military Health System Clinical Quality Leading Practice program for innovative practices in their respective disciplines May 5. CRDAMC’s submissions, “Transforming Military Primary Care to a Value-based Model through QUiC Clinics” and “Stemming the...
Health ServicesGreenwichTime

Is Patient Financing Right for Your Health Practice?

In these times of post-pandemic financial uncertainty, additional return on investment for medical providers is more welcome than ever. Patient financing — which for the purposes of this article means partnering with an external lender to provide service and procedure payments — can produce not just steady income for a practice, but help ensure that patients won’t have to put off procedures or, worse yet, abandon them altogether. For example, Toronto Plastic Surgeons provides this facility to its patients through Medicard Patient Financing. There are also veterinary financing services for pets available through Medicard Patient Financing. What are some reasons practitioners might have employed in deciding upon this option?
Public HealthMedscape News

RCP to Review Medical Curriculum Following Air Pollution Linked Death

The Royal College of Physicians(RCP) has committed to reviewing its medical curriculum to make sure doctors better understand the impacts of air pollution on health, following the death of nine-year-old Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah in February 2013. The commitment is part of the RCP’s response to the Assistant Coroner’s (HM Coroner for...
Public Healthtpgi.com

World Health Organization Makes Resolution on Disability and Accessibility

The WHO recently embraced Resolution EB148.R6, “The highest attainable standard of health for persons with disabilities.” This resolution has multiple parts, including affirming that people with disabilities deserve healthcare without obstacles, whether those obstacles be physical, informational or attitudinal. Other parts of the resolution focus on the necessity of taking people with disabilities into account when planning for public health emergencies.
Public HealthPosted by
Boston

‘Time is of the essence’: Ashish Jha urges U.S. to vaccinate health care workers around the world

"The costs to these workers is immense, and the costs to those societies is even higher." Dr. Ashish Jha is calling for the United States to take immediate steps toward helping vaccinate health care workers around the globe, urging that America has more than enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to export around the world while continuing to get shots into arms at home.
Public Healthdevex.com

Are health care workers in Africa getting vaccinated?

The must-read weekly newsletter for exclusive global health news and insider insights. When the World Health Organization designated 2021 as the International Year of Health and Care Workers, it also urged that the world’s health care workers be prioritized for vaccination against COVID-19 in the first 100 days of 2021.
Danville, PAbeckersspine.com

Dr. Jonathan Slotkin joins digital health practice's board

Jonathan Slotkin, MD, vice chair of neurosurgery at Geisinger in Danville, Pa., is the newest independent board member of PeerWell, a digital health practice focused on musculoskeletal care. Dr. Slotkin, a pioneer in digital health and innovation, previously was instrumental in Geisinger's efforts to design a refund program for select...
Healthwaltersherald.com

Protecting The Innovation That Protects Global Health

The most far-reaching healthcare policy decision of 2021 won't be made in Congress or the White House. It will be made at the World Trade Organization, which is considering a petition to waive all patent rights on Covid-19 vaccines. If the petition is approved, Pfizer, Moderna, and dozens of other companies that raced to develop inoculations will be stripped of their intellectual property…