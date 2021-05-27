Cancel
Delaware Doubling Number of Medical Cannabis Operators

By Lukas Barfield
ganjapreneur.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware is set to double its number of licensed medical cannabis operators ahead of likely adult-use cannabis reforms. Due to rising demand, Delaware is set to double the number of vertically integrated licensees in the state with three new medical cannabis business licenses, Marijuana Business Daily reports. The three new...

www.ganjapreneur.com
