B12 wellness Injections and vitamin IV drips

According to Dr. Arielle Levitan, M.D., internist and co-founder of Vous Vitamin, it can be difficult to get all the vitamin D that your body needs. “Most of us do not get enough year round sun exposure to absorb vitamin D," she tells Mic. "There are few sources that provide enough vitamin D for us to get it through diet." Fortunately, the best vitamin D supplements can make it much easier to get this essential nutrient by providing the right dose for your body in a form that you're comfortable taking.