If you haven’t seen it yet, LEGO is offering double VIP points on two sets for the month of June. The first set is the LEGO Creator Surfer Beach House (31118) and you can get 650 points for it. The other set is the LEGO Classic Creative Building Bricks (11016) and you can also get 650 points for it but this set is more worth it if you’re looking for parts in various colors. The promotion will run from now until the end of the month.