Pro jean Drops New Banger “Blah”

East Londoner KAE SERA is dropping her 50’s inspired single “Dames Jean.” This haunting, sleek and totally unique single has a breeze of energy that is captivating and calming. Her latest song, produced by Jacob Bright (Holly Walker, North Downs), is mysterious and alluring. The storyline has much meaning as she explains, “this track was written when I was exploring the idea of gender and identity. As part of the LGBT community myself, I turned James Dean into a Dame because I wanted to nod to the frame of mind I was in during a relationship when all was unclear. This music put me on pause and the love in that got stuck is a reference to wishing time would stop and allow me to not have to make a decision on where my heart was headed. Making this track gave me the ability to express my emotions and reflect on memories to make better life decisions.”