Cambridge Veterans' Services Memorial Day Pre-recorded Virtual Observance

Cambridge, Massachusetts
Cambridge, Massachusetts
 21 days ago
The City of Cambridge Department of Veterans' Services will commemorate this year’s Memorial Day virtually with a pre-recorded video, including a special memorial to those we have lost to COVID-19 since January 2020.

The Memorial Day video will air on 22-CityView on May 31 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and will be posted on their YouTube page. The Department of Veterans' Services will also host the video on their social media channels, https://www.facebook.com/CambMaVet and https://twitter.com/CambMAVet. Once available, the Memorial Day video will also be added to this page.

Additionally, Cambridge City Hall will be lit up in gold on May 31, 2021 to pay tribute to those who have died for our nation, and to remember their service and devotion. On Saturday, May 29, members from the City leadership, and from Cambridge Fire and Police departments will place flags at the Cambridge Cemetery on the graves of fallen veterans

ABOUT

Cambridge is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, and part of the Boston metropolitan area as a major suburb of Boston. As of July 2019, it was the fifth most populous city in the state, behind Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Lowell. According to the 2010 Census, the city's population was 105,162.

#Memorial Day#Cambridge Veterans#Virtual Observance
