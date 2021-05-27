Cancel
Urban Milwaukee

WI Daily: 272 New COVID-19 Cases

By Urban Milwaukee
…DHS has updated the data that feeds information to several of the visualizations on the COVID-19 data pages. To make our data more precise, we have improved our method of reporting daily new confirmed and probable cases and new reported deaths so they are not impacted by ongoing data cleaning and quality assurance efforts. This prevents daily COVID-19 case and death data from appearing artificially low, or even negative, and gives a more accurate account of daily new COVID-19 cases and deaths across Wisconsin. The updated data file used in this new method will be available for download from our data portal(link is external) tomorrow (May 28).

