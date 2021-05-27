Atlanta rapper Delly Xotic Release original tracks after signing a distribution deal

Independent artist Tom McDonald’s new rap song mocking “snowflakes” is going viral on YouTube, racking up more than 3.5 million views in 72 hours. The Canadian-born artist told Inked Magazine earlier this year that when he started out he rhymed about girls, guns, and other typical topics. “I didn’t know much about [hip-hop], but that’s what my favorite rappers were rapping about so that’s what I did,” MacDonald said. “Four years ago, after a pretty lengthy battle with alcoholism, I had a really massive mental lapse and a bad breakdown that lasted the better part of a year. During the rehabilitation process, I cleaned myself up, figured out what was important to me and what I wanted to talk about. It was the worst thing that ever happened to me, but also the best thing that ever happened. It taught me who I was, essentially.”