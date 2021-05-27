Atlanta rapper Delly Xotic Release original tracks after signing a distribution deal
Atlanta Rapper Delly Xotic is said to part ways with United Masters after he acquired a distribution deal with a major label that is said to be owed by Kobalt Music Group which is pending a sale to Sony Music the rapper made a buzz when he dropped his songs “Pulling up Aye” and “We Outside“ in 2020 and begin performing in clubs around Atlanta. His songs “Dark Inside” was also featured on dcyoungfly’s mixtape. After which the rapper dropped his song get me a bag in 2021 which is also gaining fans.thisis50.com