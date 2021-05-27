Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

The Need for Speed: Five Drivers Affecting Developments in Climate Action

By Jennifer J. Leech
natlawreview.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent climate action around the globe and in the U.S. signals the very real possibility that efforts to address climate change are not moving fast enough for some. The landmark Dutch court decision ordering Royal Dutch Shell PLC to cut 2019 greenhouse gas emissions levels by 45% by 2030 and the results of recent energy company shareholders’ meetings provide two examples, highlighting that change is in the air. We list five drivers, among many, affecting recent developments in climate action:

www.natlawreview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Bp Plc#Climate Change#Exxonmobil#Dutch#Royal Dutch Shell Plc#The U S Supreme Court#Bp Plc Et Al#City Council Of Baltimore#The Paris Agreement#The Social Cost Of Carbon#Financial Governance#The Treasury Department#Environmental Social#Exxonmobil#Chevron#Citibank#Glasgow Finance Alliance#Generation Z
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Environment
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Country
Netherlands
Related
AdvocacyBloomberg

The Arctic Should Be a Catalyst for Climate Action

This week, the Biden administration suspended Arctic oil drilling rights granted during Donald Trump's last days in office, so that officials can conduct a new environmental analysis of the plans. A renewed focus on the Arctic and its importance for climate change is welcome. The region can be a catalyst for better policies.
King County, WAThe Daily Score

Climate Action in the Courts

Along with warmer weather and increasingly relaxed COVID restrictions, spring has brought us news about two of the revolutionary climate lawsuits that Sightline has been following. In Juliana v. United States, the judge overseeing the “youth plaintiffs” litigation has ordered the parties to begin settlement talks, ignoring for now the federal government’s request to dismiss the case outright. And in Baltimore v. BP, the city’s lawsuit against more than two dozen of the world’s largest oil and gas multinational corporations hit a snag when the US Supreme Court ruled in favor of the industry defendants, delaying the case and others like it while the courts continue to sort through the consequences.
Environmentmediapost.com

IPG Reveals New Climate Action Plan

Interpublic Group announced a new climate plan today as part of its broader ESG commitment. The three-pronged plan include includes a commitment to sourcing 100% renewable electricity by 2030 across the holding company’s portfolio of subsidiaries. It has also committed to set an emissions reduction target in line with limiting...
Napa County, CANapa Valley Register

The Climate Connection: The ways actions become a movement

In the fight against climate change, do personal actions really matter, or is it only about systemic change? This is a question that I hear a lot. The more that we come to understand the major contributors to climate change, the smaller the impact of each individual choice seems. For example, in 2019 The Guardian published an article revealing that a third of the world’s carbon footprint can be attributed a mere 20 companies worldwide.
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

PODCAST: Chemicals need governments to take more action on climate

BARCELONA (ICIS)--Governments and regulators need to act more quickly on climate change to give chemical companies certainty as they plan to invest in low carbon technologies. Industry needs certainty on targets, regulation, support. BASF CEO Martin Brudermuller says company needs renewable energy to meet climate goals. Brudermuller warns that Europe...
Agricultureourherald.com

Climate Change Needs Meat Science

In order to help address the problem of climate change, Senators Bernie Sanders and Pat Leahy should support federal funding for cultured-meat research. For readers who aren’t familiar with the term, cultured meat is grown from cells, without slaughtering animals. It requires a fraction of the greenhouse-gas emissions to produce that raising livestock does. This is important because animal agriculture […]
Economyaccountingtoday.com

G-7 deal to tax companies more will affect climate policy

Some of the world’s most powerful heads of state will meet in Cornwall, England, later this week to confer on the biggest issues facing humanity. From the ministerial meetings ahead of the Group of Seven gathering, we already have a good idea about the G-7’s thinking on climate change:. Foreign...
Environmenthospitalitynet.org

Tourism Stakeholders Invited To Share Progress On Climate Action

Launched on World Environment Day, the survey aims to support the ongoing efforts of the sector to reduce its environmental impacts and carbon emissions, as well as to strengthen its capacity to adapt to a changing climate. In May, the Tourism Ministers of the G20 nations stressed the need to...
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

5 ways to align debt with climate and development goals

This year's G7 meeting will focus on the global post-pandemic recovery, with a renewed focus on climate action. But climate vulnerable countries have high levels of debt burden – making a sustainable recovery even harder. We outline five ways investing in nature could help to solve the international debt crisis.
Environmentcambridgema.gov

Climate Protection Action Committee

The Climate Protection Action Committee (CPAC) is an advisory group to the City Manager on local climate change policy and implementation. The agenda for the meeting is posted on the CPAC webpage. Due to the pandemic, the meeting will only be held in a virtual format on Zoom. To attend...
TrafficStreetsblog Capitol Hill

STUDY: AV Taxis Would Speed Up Climate Change

Autonomous vehicles may make our skies dirtier, even if they’re shared and electric, a new study finds. According to a survey conducted by researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, if an autonomous taxi were made available tomorrow, residents of the Athens of the Midwest would choose it over a bus, bike, or personal car in 31 percent of randomized travel scenarios.
Energy Industrymadison

Energy investors want climate action -- Don Wichert

As a member the Madison Gas and Electric Co. shareholder group, MGE Shareholders for Clean Energy, we are pleased that MGE is moving forward by including clean energy projects in their asset base. MGE’s recent major investments in renewable energy and storage shows progress towards a clean energy future. According...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Jersey City, New Jersey

JC Combats Climate Change with Climate & Energy Action Plan

View the Climate and Energy Action Plan here. JERSEY CITY -- Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Jersey City Office of Sustainability announce today Jersey City’s first Climate and Energy Action Plan to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by advancing projects that not only improve residents’ quality of life but also save energy and money. The Action Plan consists of over 50 individual actions for reducing our carbon footprint, including a new Community Solar Program specifically for renters and low-income homeowners, energy and emission requirements for new and municipal buildings citywide, and provides the strategic framework for other wide- ranging efforts to decrease the City’s environmental impacts.
Environmentwvi.org

G7 climate commitments must become international action

World Vision has given a cautious welcome to the G7 leaders' statement on tackling climate change over the coming three decades, and called for concrete action. Mark Sheard, CEO of World Vision UK, said: "World Vision welcomes the commitment of the G7 governments to a 'Global Green Industrial Revolution' which hopes to cut global carbon emissions in half by 2030.
Bowling Green, OHbgindependentmedia.org

BG pushes ahead on sustainability and climate action plan

A resolution calling for Bowling Green to create its first sustainability and climate action plan was met with both support and words of caution from Mayor Mike Aspacher last week. Aspacher expressed concern that it is premature for the resolution to set a date for the city to meet net...
Environmenttheenergymix.com

Report Calls for Climate, Biodiversity Action to Work in Tandem

A landmark report is warning that global heating and biodiversity collapse are intertwined crises that will be solved only if they are solved together—critical information for policy-makers as the world prepares for this fall’s global biodiversity and climate conferences. Co-authored in a collaborative first by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on...
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

Climate Action Plan videoconference tonight

The Meadville Climate Action Plan Task Force will unveil preliminary plans for emissions reductions during a virtual public discussion today from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The proposed plan comes after several months of public input, according to an announcement from the task force. “Based on this feedback, and other research,...
POTUSWashington Times

Reaching greenhouse gas emissions goals depends on innovation

Recently, President Biden unveiled a goal for the United States to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030 from 2005 levels. In the weeks since then, however, his administration has yet to articulate a plan to accomplish his goal. If the administration wants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in an economically sustainable way, then his plan needs to focus on energy innovation like we have seen with wind, solar, and, especially, natural gas in recent years.
Environmenttrust.org

Germany to increase climate funding for developing countries

FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters) - Germany will seek to increase it climate funding for poorer countries to 6 billion euros ($7.26 billion) a year by 2025 at the latest, up from 4 billion euros paid in 2020, a government spokesman said on Sunday during the Group of Seven meetings. "Germany...