The Need for Speed: Five Drivers Affecting Developments in Climate Action

Along with warmer weather and increasingly relaxed COVID restrictions, spring has brought us news about two of the revolutionary climate lawsuits that Sightline has been following. In Juliana v. United States, the judge overseeing the “youth plaintiffs” litigation has ordered the parties to begin settlement talks, ignoring for now the federal government’s request to dismiss the case outright. And in Baltimore v. BP, the city’s lawsuit against more than two dozen of the world’s largest oil and gas multinational corporations hit a snag when the US Supreme Court ruled in favor of the industry defendants, delaying the case and others like it while the courts continue to sort through the consequences.