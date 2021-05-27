Cancel
San Diego, CA

Using Gun Violence Restraining Orders To Prevent Mass Shootings

KPBS
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do we prevent mass shootings like yesterday’s in San Jose? Gun violence restraining orders could be part of the solution. Plus, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, and the president of her union calls it part of a disturbing increase in unruly passengers. And the city of San Diego has approved hundreds of outdoor dining permits since the pandemic began. Yet despite causing a big loss in parking across the city, the program appears to have widespread support. Finally, to the pleasant surprise of marine biologists, a group of highly social turtles has been discovered living year-round off the coast of La Jolla.

