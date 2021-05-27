White motorcyclist shot after he shot police officer following an hour-long pursuit

A 27-year-old white male was killed after shooting an officer in the leg following multiple pull-over attempts as the suspect fled on his motorcycle for over an hour. Randolph County State Attorney Jeremy Walker alleged that the suspect was Timothy J. Snyder from St. Charles. A deputy attempted to pull the motorcyclist over near Ellis Grove after he was seen speeding, but Snyder refused to pull over. The motorcycle was later spotted traveling at speeds over 90 miles per hour with various police officers and deputies attempting to pull him over as Snyder drove back and forth on Route 3 between Chester and Red Bud.