Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Randolph County, IL

White motorcyclist shot after he shot police officer following an hour-long pursuit

By Trina Thomas
Metro East Sun
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 27-year-old white male was killed after shooting an officer in the leg following multiple pull-over attempts as the suspect fled on his motorcycle for over an hour. Randolph County State Attorney Jeremy Walker alleged that the suspect was Timothy J. Snyder from St. Charles. A deputy attempted to pull the motorcyclist over near Ellis Grove after he was seen speeding, but Snyder refused to pull over. The motorcycle was later spotted traveling at speeds over 90 miles per hour with various police officers and deputies attempting to pull him over as Snyder drove back and forth on Route 3 between Chester and Red Bud.

metroeastsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Ellis Grove, IL
Randolph County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
St. Charles, IL
County
Randolph County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terri Bryant
Person
Jeremy Walker
Person
Michael Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Officers Identified#County Police#State Police#Law Officers#Red Bud#Injured Officer Collins#Suspect#Taser#Deputy#Officer Horrell#Methamphetamine#Tragedy#St Louis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Facebook
Related
Public HealthCBS News

Workers push back against hospitals requiring COVID-19 vaccines

Jennifer Bridges, a registered nurse in Houston, is steadfast in her belief that it's wrong for her employer to force hospital workers like her to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or say goodbye to their jobs. But that's a losing legal argument so far. In a stinging defeat, a federal judge...
Middle EastPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel OKs contentious Jerusalem march, weeks after war

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s new government on Monday approved a contentious parade by Israeli nationalists through Palestinian areas around Jerusalem’s Old City, setting the stage for possible renewed confrontations just weeks after an 11-day war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Hamas called on Palestinians to “resist” the march.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Chrissy Teigen apologizes for her "old awful" tweets

Chrissy Teigen has written a Medium post on what she calls her "old awful (awful, awful), tweets," saying she is apologizing to the people she insulted in her previous social media posts. Several insensitive tweets recently resurfaced online, showing Teigen taking aim at Courtney Stodden, "Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NSA leaker Reality Winner released from federal prison

Reality Winner, a former National Security Agency contractor who pleaded guilty to leaking classified information, has been released from federal prison. “I am thrilled to announce that Reality Winner has been released from prison,” her lawyer Alison Grinter Allen tweeted Monday. “She is still in custody in the residential reentry process, but we are relieved and hopeful.”
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden says ‘very gracious’ queen ‘reminded me of my mother’

WINDSOR, England (AP) — President Joe Biden and his aviator sunglasses met Queen Elizabeth II on a bright Sunday afternoon. The queen hosted the president and first lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle, her royal residence near London. Biden flew to London after wrapping up his participation in a three-day summit of leaders of the world’s wealthy democracies in Cornwall, in southwestern England. He arrived at the castle aboard the presidential helicopter and was ferried to the queen in a black Range Rover.