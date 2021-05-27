Half of U.S. companies hit with privileged credential theft, insider threats in last year

2020 saw a major disruption in the way many people work, learn, and socialize online. Our homes are more connected than ever. Our businesses are more connected than ever. With more people now working from home, these two internet-connected environments are colliding on a scale we’ve never seen before, introducing a whole new set of potential vulnerabilities for users. The second blog highlighting NIST resources for Cybersecurity Awareness Month is from NIST’s Julie Haney, Ph.D., lead for the NIST Usable Cybersecurity Program. In this blog post, Dr. Haney discusses some of the steps users and organizations can take to protect internet-connected devices for both personal and professional use.