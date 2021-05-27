Cancel
Half of U.S. companies hit with privileged credential theft, insider threats in last year

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThycoticCentrify, a provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, announced new research that reveals more than half of organizations have been grappling with the theft of legitimate, privileged credentials (53%) and insider threat attacks (52%) in the last 12 months. In 85% of the privileged credential theft instances, cybercriminals were able to access critical systems and/or data. In addition, two-thirds (66%) of insider threats led to abuse of administrative privileges to illegitimately access critical systems and/or data.

www.securitymagazine.com
