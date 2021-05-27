91.8 percent of John A. Renfro teachers stay put; average earns $60,392 per year
The Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 91.8 percent of teachers stay at John A. Renfro Elementary School year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.metroeastsun.com