Fairbanks city officials are considering using $4.03 million in Covid funds on city needs and distributing $1.5 million to the community. The city was awarded $5.55 million as a Covid-19 stimulus package called the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Half of the money was received Monday and another half will be awarded next year. The City Council Finance Committee met on Tuesday to discuss how to use the funds and so far agreed to spend the bulk of the sum on such needs as maintenance of buildings, new infrastructure, cyber security, health services, environmental remediation, as well as police and fire services.