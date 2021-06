Before the 11 seniors on the Southern Regional boys volleyball squad graduated on Wednesday, head coach Eric Maxwell wanted them to have a great parting gift. “We always want to cap our season with a state title,” he said after his Rams were dealt a 2-1 loss to Old Bridge in the NJSIAA state championship match at South Brunswick High School on June 14. “We’ve been on both sides of this, so we know how it feels to finish with a win. It stinks we weren’t able to get one for these guys.”