Cassville, WI

Lillian M. (Fralick) Schnering McKinney

SW News 4U
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASSVILLE – Lillian M. (Fralick) Schnering McKinney, age 92, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien, WI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville with Father John Meinholz officiating. Burial will be at the Cassville Cemetery, Cassville. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Lillian M. McKinney Memorial Fund has been established. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Cassville is entrusted with her care.

www.swnews4u.com
