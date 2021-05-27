National survey of frontline health care workers finds fear, unsafe working conditions
A new report by George Washington University offers a snapshot of health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and offers recommendations to prepare for the future. .A report details the results of a national survey of frontline health care workers during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, finding that many respondents reported unsafe working conditions and retaliation for expressing their concerns to employers.www.ophthalmologytimes.com