Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Canada’s Noia presses for deal on Terra Nova FPSO before June 15 deadline

worldoil.com
 30 days ago

ST. JOHN’S, NEWFOUNDLAND, CANADA- During a recent call with investors, Suncor Energy CEO Mark Little commented on the future of the Terra Nova FPSO and efforts to confirm the Asset Life Extension project of the vessel. Mr. Little stated that a deadline to decide on the project has been set for June 15, 2021. Noia is encouraged that Mr. Little indicated Suncor would like to proceed with the project and implores the parties to find a resolution before the deadline.

www.worldoil.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terra Nova Fpso#Canada#Oil And Gas#Oil Industry#Terra Nova Fpso#Suncor Energy#The Terra Nova Project#Paris Agreement#Shell#Sparrows Group#Chevron Australia#Gorgon#Wheatstone#Adnoc#Epc#Belbazem Offshore Block
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Entertainmentlandscapephotographymagazine.com

Tusket, Yarmouth County, Nova Scotia, Canada

On a rather temperate Christmas eve, the sun had already set, the warmer than usual air passing over the cold tidal river water made for the perfect conditions for a localized fog bank that hovered above the water. This gave the illusion that the ridge of trees on the far bank, high on a hill, was floating in the air. The tree line reminiscent of a castle, well, at least to my mind's eye floating in the clouds. The receding tide left the mudflats glistening with the blue hue of the late evening sky and the water nicely reflecting what was left of the sunset. A surreal image when you consider that at this time of year we typically have ice and snow. When I initially saw this scene unfold I had to hurry home and get my camera. This is just a short one minute drive from where I live it just goes to show that sometimes the prettiest scenes can happen right in your own backyard.
BusinessSmirs Interior News

Black Press Media pens deal with Google Canada on News Showcase platform

Black Press Media has announced a major agreement with Google Canada, marking an initiative that will allow the community news network to reach wider audiences while ensuring the resilience of digital community journalism. The newspaper legacy media company is one of seven Canadian publishers to sign an agreement with the...
TechnologyBusiness Insider

Drone Delivery Canada Announces Extension of Commercial Agreement with DSV Canada

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC: TAKOF) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that, with the assistance of its sales agent Air Canada (TSX: AC), it has entered into a commercial agreement dated June 23, 2021 (the "Agreement") with DSV Air & Sea Inc. Canada ("DSV"), to renew & extend the internal Sparrow drone route project for the use of DSV at its head office and logistics facility in Milton, Ontario.
Businessmining-technology.com

Canada’s Gold Royalty signs deal to acquire Ely Gold Royalties

Canada-based Gold Royalty (GRC) has signed an agreement to acquire Ely Gold Royalties to create growth and an Americas-focused precious metals royalty company. Each shareholder of Ely will have the option to receive either $1.46 (C$1.46) in cash or 0.2450 of a GRC common share for each share held. The...
Energy Industryworldoil.com

Suncor Energy and Terra Nova partners agree to short-term project funding

CALGARY – Suncor advised that the co-owners of the Terra Nova FPSO facility and associated Terra Nova Field have reached an agreement in principle to restructure the project ownership and provide short-term funding towards continuing the development of the Asset Life Extension Project, with the intent to move to a sanction decision in the Fall. A subset of owners will increase their ownership of the project for consideration payable from the other owners. Suncor’s ownership will increase to 48% from approximately 38%.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Suncor Energy And Terra Nova Co-owners Reach Agreement In Principle On Terra Nova

CALGARY, Alberta, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suncor today advised that the co-owners of the Terra Nova Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility and associated Terra Nova Field ("Terra Nova" or "the project") have reached an agreement in principle to restructure the project ownership and provide short-term funding towards continuing the development of the Asset Life Extension Project, with the intent to move to a sanction decision in the Fall. A subset of owners will increase their ownership of the project for consideration payable from the other owners. Suncor's ownership will increase to 48% from approximately 38%.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Unifor welcomes agreement to save Terra Nova

ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The funding agreement reached between the Furey government and Suncor is a blueprint for good jobs and can revitalize the sector, says Unifor. "The investment in Terra Nova is a win for good jobs and a win for the people of Newfoundland...
Sciencewqpmag.com

Testing Reveals Presence of Cyanotoxins at Shubenacadie-Grand Lake in Nova Scotia, Canada

Testing confirmed the presence of blue-green algae at Shubenacadie-Grand Lake in Nova Scotia, Canada. Toxins associated with blue-green algae have been detected in Nova Scotia, Canada's, Shubenacadie-Grand Lake. Testing confirmed the presence of blue-green algae at Shubenacadie-Grand Lake consistent with levels that are dangerous to dogs, according to The Province...
Energy IndustryBayStreet.ca

Terra Nova Oilfield To Resume Operations After Last-Minute Deal Reached

Advertisment The Terra Nova oilfield off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador will remain operational after its owners reached a last-minute restructuring deal. The oilfield's seven owners will shuffle their shares and provide short-term funding for the oil project rather than abandon the field entirely, according to a news release from Suncor Energy (TSX:SU).
Public Healthckbw.ca

Nova Scotia reopening to Atlantic provinces June 23

Nova Scotia will lift its border restrictions and open up to the rest of Atlantic Canada on June 23. This means residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador can travel to Nova Scotia without the need to self-isolate for two weeks when they arrive. Premier Iain...