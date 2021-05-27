Canada’s Noia presses for deal on Terra Nova FPSO before June 15 deadline

On a rather temperate Christmas eve, the sun had already set, the warmer than usual air passing over the cold tidal river water made for the perfect conditions for a localized fog bank that hovered above the water. This gave the illusion that the ridge of trees on the far bank, high on a hill, was floating in the air. The tree line reminiscent of a castle, well, at least to my mind's eye floating in the clouds. The receding tide left the mudflats glistening with the blue hue of the late evening sky and the water nicely reflecting what was left of the sunset. A surreal image when you consider that at this time of year we typically have ice and snow. When I initially saw this scene unfold I had to hurry home and get my camera. This is just a short one minute drive from where I live it just goes to show that sometimes the prettiest scenes can happen right in your own backyard.