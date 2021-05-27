Canada’s Noia presses for deal on Terra Nova FPSO before June 15 deadline
ST. JOHN’S, NEWFOUNDLAND, CANADA- During a recent call with investors, Suncor Energy CEO Mark Little commented on the future of the Terra Nova FPSO and efforts to confirm the Asset Life Extension project of the vessel. Mr. Little stated that a deadline to decide on the project has been set for June 15, 2021. Noia is encouraged that Mr. Little indicated Suncor would like to proceed with the project and implores the parties to find a resolution before the deadline.www.worldoil.com