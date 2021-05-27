Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Canada’s Vard Marine and Finland’s ILS Ship Design & Engineering Announce Collaborative Teaming Agreement

offshore-technology.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVard Marine Inc and ILS Oy are delighted to announce an agreement to work together to develop design solutions for the global icebreaker market and to address the challenges of ice-capable shipping worldwide. The two companies are world leaders in this highly specialised field, with an extensive combined design portfolio and an impressive client base. Together, we are uniquely positioned to help shipbuilders, ship owners and operators in developing fit-for-purpose and sustainable vessel designs for both public and private sectors projects.

www.offshore-technology.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Canada#Marine Engineering#Ils#Ils Oy#Dibb#The Coast Guard#Vard Marine#Vard Marine Inc#Vard Group As#Fincantieri#Canadian#Us Coast Guards#The South African#The Canadian Government#Vard#Finnish Navy#Lng#Polaris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
TechnologyBusiness Insider

Drone Delivery Canada Announces Extension of Commercial Agreement with DSV Canada

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC: TAKOF) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that, with the assistance of its sales agent Air Canada (TSX: AC), it has entered into a commercial agreement dated June 23, 2021 (the "Agreement") with DSV Air & Sea Inc. Canada ("DSV"), to renew & extend the internal Sparrow drone route project for the use of DSV at its head office and logistics facility in Milton, Ontario.
Computer ScienceHPCwire

New US-Canada Partnership Announced for Collaboration in Research and Innovation

June 16, 2021 — The U.S. National Science Foundation and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, or NSERC, announced the first formal partnership between the agencies that support fundamental discovery research in the U.S. and Canada. The partnership paves the way for new collaborations between researchers in both countries to build inclusive partnerships at the frontiers of science and emerging technologies and fosters a shared commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion within the research enterprise.
BusinessTwice

Oleksandr Antonenko Joins Eleven Engineering R&D Design Team

Antonenko is Based in the Corporate Offices in Edmonton, AB Canada. EDMONTON, Alberta, Canada, June 25, 2021 – Eleven Engineering, Inc. (www.elevenengineering.com), a market leader in semiconductor products for wireless audio for home theater, multi-room, portable, professional, 12 Volt (car, truck, motorcycle, power sports, marine) and gaming applications, is proud to announce that Oleksandr Antonenko has joined the company’s growing Research & Development Design Team.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

2021-2026 Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market Report | Analysis, Modeling, Risk Factors, Growth Strategies, Drivers, Dynamics, Forecast and more

A research assessment conducted to provide a thorough analysis of the Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market and different parts of the market mostly envelops the market dynamics stating the complete market segment starting the market size and share worldwide defined and the Marine Engineering Equipment Design market circumstance including the sales and marketing strategies, supply chain and financial status. Along with this, the competitive landscape of the Marine Engineering Equipment Design market with leading companies and their market outlook is also offered in the market report implying the compelling consolidations, acquisitions and coordinated efforts endorsed by the main players to improve the general market scope later on.
Energy Industrydailyrecordnews.com

Amazon Announces Major Renewable Energy Agreement in Canada

375 MW solar farm in Vulcan County is Amazon's second renewable energy project in Alberta, bringing the company's investment in Canada to more than 450 MW, which will allow it to supply its local operations with more than 1 million MWh of renewable energy. Amazon is already the largest corporate...
IndustryWNCY

Agreement in principle reached over Suez Canal ship, says Stann Marine

ISMAILIA (Reuters) -A representative for the owners and insurers of a giant cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March on Wednesday said that an agreement in principle had been reached in a compensation dispute with the canal authority. Work was under way to finalise a signed settlement agreement...
Economyftnnews.com

Thailand's MICE Industry Announces Collaborative Recovery Journey

In anticipation of the opening of international borders, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) invites the global conventions industry to collaborate on activating an initiative called Regenerating Legacies Recovery Roadmap. The industry is now more attuned to new realities through its relentless efforts in adapting to change. TCEB Conventions Department...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Wartsila to design Finland's largest power-to-gas plant

Finland's Wartsila has signed a co-operation agreement with energy company Vantaa Energy for pre-engineering work on what is expected to be Finland's... Finland's Wartsila has signed a co-operation agreement with energy company Vantaa Energy for pre-engineering work on what is expected to be Finland's largest power-to-gas project, the companies said on June 15.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

HTG Completes Product Design Lock For Its Planned Transcriptome Panel And Announces The Signing Of The Three Early Adopter Program Collaboration Agreements

TUCSON, Ariz., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced it has completed product design lock for the HTG Transcriptome Panel and announced three Early Adopter Program (EAP) collaborators. HTG continues to progress in its development of a planned transcriptome panel using the HTG EdgeSeq technology. This panel, expected to be called the HTG Transcriptome Panel, will measure approximately 20,000 mRNA targets, with a planned research use only commercial launch in the third quarter of 2021.
Worldtecheblog.com

Drone Provides a Closer Look at Yemen’s Mysterious Hole in the Al-Mahra Desert, Called the “Well of Hell”

Hidden in Yemen’s remote eastern desert landscape is a mysterious hole, called the “Well of Hell,” that locals believe to be “million and millions” years old. Officially known as the “Wall of Barhout,” it’s believed that anything too close will sucked in without escape. Throughout the centuries, ancient folklore has been spread about this hole, including of supernatural figures known as jinns or genies. Read more for a video and additional information.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia Just Threatened to Attack the Royal Navy (That Means a War with NATO)

Russia has a very blunt message for the Royal Navy – as well as any nation that might “violate” its borders – next time it won’t stop at warning shots. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Thursday that his country won’t hesitate to fire on any warship or plane that crosses into Russian territorial waters or airspace.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

NOx Control Systems Market Production, Sales And Consumption Status And Prospects Professional Industry Research Report 2021-2030

The Post Covid-19 Update market on global NOx Control Systems market 2021 tiles has a combined presence of major players and new entrants, which have made the market even more competitive. Hence, many trading monsters have been forced to adopt various strategic moves in order to maintain a competitive profit. These movements include purchase, consolidation, product launch, collaboration, change, and other systems. The report includes key players in various regions and the ways these companies are trying to increase their global presence. The research also covers regional improvements and chart trends that may affect the global market in the forecast year 2021-2030.
Industrymarinelink.com

Partners to Launch Emissions and Performance Toolbox

Shipbroker Barry Rogliano Salles (BRS), naval architecture and engineering firm Deltamarin and ship classification group Bureau Veritas have agreed to cooperate to provide ship performance and energy transition solutions for shipowners. The focus of the initiative is to provide a pathway and tools for owners to measure, verify and improve...
Marketsrenewableenergyzone.com

Amphibious Vehicles Market to Expand to Reach US$ 4.39 Bn by 2025

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Amphibious Vehicles Market (By Type: Wheeled Vehicles, Tracked Vehicles and Hovercrafts; By Propulsion: Propellers and Jet Propulsion; By Application: Surveillance & Rescue, Transportation, Sports/Recreation, and Others; By End-use: Defense and Commercial) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2017-2025”, the amphibious vehicles market was valued at US$ 2.30 Bn in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2017 to 2025.
Industrymaritime-executive.com

Shipping Insurance Data and Collaboration

The use of data and technology in the marine insurance industry has taken great forward steps in the last decade. In an industry often portrayed as being more comfortable with tradition rather than disruption, there is a realisation that the vast amount of information available out there has huge value – if properly harnessed.
HealthBusiness Insider

Minister of Transport highlights the important contribution of seafarers

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Every day, seafarers play a vital role in the safe and efficient transportation of goods and people that is critical to the success of the Canadian economy. As a maritime country dependent on trade by sea, Canada acknowledges the importance of their contributions, which has become even more evident during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Industrysouthasiamonitor.org

India signs MOU with Norway to establish Maritime Knowledge Cluster

India and Norway will jointly establish a Maritime Knowledge Cluster to promote bilateral cooperation in the blue economy, a memorandum of understanding for which has been signed between the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) and India’s Director-General Shipping early this month. The preliminary agreement was signed during the...
BusinessPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Evergreen Services Group to Enter MSSP Market With Agreement to Acquire VirtualArmour

DENVER, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Services Group, a family of leading managed IT services companies, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all the operating assets of VirtualArmour, a leading global managed security services provider (MSSP). The transaction is expected to close later in the second quarter or early in the third quarter of 2021, at which time the company will continue to operate independently under its existing leadership team led by CEO Russ Armbrust.