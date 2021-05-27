Canada’s Vard Marine and Finland’s ILS Ship Design & Engineering Announce Collaborative Teaming Agreement
Vard Marine Inc and ILS Oy are delighted to announce an agreement to work together to develop design solutions for the global icebreaker market and to address the challenges of ice-capable shipping worldwide. The two companies are world leaders in this highly specialised field, with an extensive combined design portfolio and an impressive client base. Together, we are uniquely positioned to help shipbuilders, ship owners and operators in developing fit-for-purpose and sustainable vessel designs for both public and private sectors projects.www.offshore-technology.com