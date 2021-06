At last we have a first look at the new armor that Jane Foster will wear (Natalie Portman) in the Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder!. Thor: Love and Thunder News, a fan account for the upcoming MCU movie, posted an image of a t-shirt that “team members shared while preparing the film“The T-shirt has a colorful print of Thor, Valkyrie and the mighty Thor from Jane photographed in their new outfits. Anthony Rose’s Instagram was credited as the original source of the images, although this particular shirt is not currently listed on his profile.