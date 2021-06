Notice of Public Sale COMPASS ...

COMPASS SELF STORAGE LLC, 5301 N PIONEER RD GIBSONIA, PA 15044. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE UNDERSIGNED WILL SELL, TO SATISFY LIEN OF THE OWNER, AT PUBLIC SALE BY COMPETITIVE BIDDING AT WWW.STORAGETREASURES.COM Thursday June 17, 2021 AT 10:00AM OR AFTER. IN ORDER TO SATISFY ITS STATUTORY LIEN PURSUANT TO 73 P.S. 1901 ET SEG. ALL SALES AS IS/WHERE IS. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC SALE ALL THE PERSONAL PROPERTY STORED IN ITS FACILITY, PLACED BY: