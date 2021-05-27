County Memorial Day Hours and Waste Collection

Other than essential services, all Alachua County offices (which are now working remotely), will be closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021. Due to the observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 31, residential curbside collection services for solid waste, recycling and yard trash will be delayed one day for the entire holiday week. Monday’s regular collection will occur on Tuesday, and so on through the week ending with Friday’s collection on Saturday. Regular collection schedules will resume on Monday, June 7.