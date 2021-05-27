Cancel
Waynesboro, PA

The Institute summer program: WonderWalks is for preschoolers

By Melody Vitek
Franklin County Free Press
Franklin County Free Press
 21 days ago
Once The Institute launches new programs for budding naturalists, preschoolers will love spending summer mornings in the park with WonderWalks. WonderWalks preschool programs are the perfect outdoor adventures for ages 2 1/2 to 5 years of age. Parents must register their children for the full series. Children must be accompanied by a parent. The walks take place from 10-11:30 a.m. June 8, 15, 22 and 29 at the Pine Hill Recreation Area in Waynesboro.

Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

