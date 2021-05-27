The Institute summer program: WonderWalks is for preschoolers

Once The Institute launches new programs for budding naturalists, preschoolers will love spending summer mornings in the park with WonderWalks. WonderWalks preschool programs are the perfect outdoor adventures for ages 2 1/2 to 5 years of age. Parents must register their children for the full series. Children must be accompanied by a parent. The walks take place from 10-11:30 a.m. June 8, 15, 22 and 29 at the Pine Hill Recreation Area in Waynesboro.