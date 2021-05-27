Answering Your Top 10 Questions About Zoom for Healthcare

Investors, get a first look at how you can back health moonshots using StartUp Health’s new rolling impact fund, in collaboration with AngelList. Hospitals and healthcare organizations have the complicated task of meeting the needs of today’s patients while also planning for the patients of the future. An emergency department, as an example, might be operating at 75% capacity today, but because of factors in the community could be at 150% capacity a year from now. Unless they want to start diverting patients elsewhere, the hospital needs to anticipate, not just react, to the dynamic forces around them.