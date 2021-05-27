LEGAL NOTICE CANON-MCMILLAN SC...

LEGAL NOTICE OF ESTOPPEL The bond resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted on June 7, 2021, and the validity of the obligations authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which the Otego-Unadilla Central School District, Otsego and Delaware Counties, New York, is not authorized to expend money, or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of publication of this notice, or such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution. A complete copy of the resolution summarized herewith is available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Office of the School District Clerk for a period of twenty days from the date of publication of this Notice. Dated: Otego-Unadilla, New York, June 8, 2021. Sheila Nolan, School District Clerk BOND RESOLUTION DATED JUNE 7, 2021. A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF $25,742,651 BONDS AND THE EXPENDITURE OF $652,349 EXCEL AID AND $1,300,000 CAPITAL RESERVE FUND MONIES OF THE OTEGO-UNADILLA CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, OTSEGO AND DELAWARE COUNTIES, NEW YORK, TO PAY COSTS IN CONNECTION WITH A SCHOOL DISTRICT IMPRO0VEMENT PROGRAM IN AND FOR SAID SCHOOL DISTRICT. Object or purpose: Renovation to buildings, including site work, playing fields, as well as original furnishings, equipment, machinery, and apparatus Period of probable usefulness: 30 years Maximum estimated cost: $27,695,000 Amount of obligations to be issued: $25,742,651 bonds; $652,349 Excel Aid; $1,300,000 Capital Reserve Fund monies.