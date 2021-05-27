LEGAL NOTICE CANON-MCMILLAN SC...

LEGAL NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SIXTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, KANE COUNTY, ILLINOIS Case No. 21P 000326 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF (DECEDENT): Jeanette Labuguen 22 Thrush Street Carpentersville, IL 60110 DATE AND PLACE OF DEATH: March 8, 2021 Downers Grove, IL PUBLICATION NOTICE INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION TO: CREDITORS CLAIMANTS, UNKNOWNS HEIRS AND LEGATEES 1. Notice is hereby given of the death of Jeanette Labuguen who died on March 8, 2021, a resident of Carpentersville, Illinois. 2. The Representative for the estate is: Frank G. Labuguen, 1609 S. River Road, Janesville, WI 53546 3. The Attorney for the estate is: James M. Bolz The Law Office of James M. Bolz, LLC, 895 West Main St., West Dundee, IL 60118 4. Claims against the estate may be filed on or before December 18, 2021. Claims against the estate may be filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, 540 S. Randall Rd., St. Charles, IL 60174 or with the Representative, or both. Any claim not filed within that period is barred. Copies of a claim filed with the Clerk must be mailed or delivered to the Representative and to the attorney within 10 days after it has been filed. 5. On June 11, 2021 , an Order Appointing the Representative was entered. 6. Within forty-two (42) days after the effective date of the original Order Admitting the Will to Probate, you may file a petition with the Court to require proof of the validity of the Will by testimony or witnesses to the Will in open Court, or other evidence, as provided in Article VI 5/6-21 (755 ILCS 5/6/21). 7. Within six (6) months after the effective date of the original Order Admitting the Will to Probate, you may file petition with the Court to contest the validity of the Will as provided under Article VIII 5/8-1 of the Probate Act (755 ILCS 5/8-1). 8.The estate will be administrated without Court supervision unless an interested party terminate independent supervision administration by filing a petition to terminate under Article XXVIII 5/28-4 of the Probate Act (755 ILCS 5/28-4). /s/ James M. Bolz Signature of Attorney Published in Daily Herald June 18, 25, July 2, 2021 (4565547) , posted 06/18/2021.