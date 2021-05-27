Cancel
Education

LEGAL NOTICE CANON-MCMILLAN SC...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 30 days ago

On Monday, June 21, 2021, the Canon-McMillan School District will receive bids for the following Projects. Bids will be received up to 11:00 A.M., to the attention of Jurdon Maier, Director of Facilities and Transportation, at the Central Administration Office, 1 North Jefferson Ave., Canonsburg, PA 15317. HHSDR Project #4067A:...

classmart.post-gazette.com
Berthoud, COberthoudrecorder.com

Legal Notice: Proposed Budget, Berthoud Fire Protection District

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Proposed Budget is to be submitted to the Board of Directors, of the Berthoud Fire Protection District, Oct. 12, 2010 for the ensuing year of 2011, THAT a copy of the such Proposed Budget will be filed, on the same date in the office of the Berthoud Fire Protection District, 275 Mountain Avenue, Berthoud, Colorado, where same is open for public inspection, THAT such Proposed Budget will be considered at the regular Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held at 248 Welch Avenue, Berthoud, Colorado, on October 12, 2010 at 6:00 p.m. Final adoption and approval will be at the December 14, 2010 Board of Directors meeting.
Ashtabula, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

43JN LEGAL NOTICE Ashta...

Ashtabula City Legislation may be viewed in its entirety in the Office of the Clerk of Council, located at 4717 Main Avenue; 992-7119. AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CITY MANAGER TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH J. SEVERINO CONSTRUCTION CO., FOR THE PURPOSE OF MAKING REPAIRS AND IMPROVEMENTS TO A LAKE ROAD/SR 531 STORM OUTFALL IN THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF $210,593.32 (City Manager)
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

REVISED LEGAL NOTICE Notificat...

Notification is given that First National Bank of Pennsylvania, 166 Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125, published a legal notice on June 17, 2021, regarding relocation of the branch office located at 3520 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 to the branch office located at 3721 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15213. The legal notice is retracted and there was no application filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE LONG LAKE TOWNSHI...

LEGAL NOTICE LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP A Special Meeting of the Long Lake Township Board of Trustees was called to order on June 15, 2021 at 9:00 am at Long Lake Township Hall, 8870 North Long Lake Rd., Traverse City, MI. Board Members attending: Mehney, Wheelock, Lemcool, Schaub, Hoffman&Rademaker. Wagner, absent, excused. APPROVED: 1. Consent Calendar 2. Agenda as presented 3. Res. No. 06-21/22-13, Salary Resolution 4. Res. No. 06-21/22-14, Depository Resolution 5. Res. No. 06-21/22-15, Gen. Appropriations Act. 6. Long Lake Twp. Meeting Schedule for 2021-2022 7. Budget Amendments as reviewed. This meeting was adjourned at 9:17 am. This is a synopsis of the minutes of the meeting held. A full text of same is available from Carol A. Hoffman, Clerk, 8870 North Long Lake Rd., Traverse City, MI or at longlaketownship.com Carol A. Hoffman, Clerk LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP 231/946-2249 clerk@longlaketownship.com June 23, 2021-1T569272.
Edgerton, KSgardnernews.com

Legal Notice Edgerton City

The City of Edgerton is seeking qualifications from Design Teams for design of The Greenspace, as well as a space study on an existing facility, City Hall. The Greenspace will be a new facility for residents of all ages to gather in Downtown Edgerton. Downtown has served as a gathering place for generations of Edgerton families attending Frontier Days, block parties, parades, shopping the local businesses, etc. The building is estimated to be 20,000 to 30,000 square feet. Initial public engagement has been completed showing general ideas of desired amenities (multi-use sports court, meeting space, splash pad, etc.).
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

LEGAL NOTICE PROJECT NUMBER 21...

PROJECT NUMBER 21TE01 (ELECTRICAL) PROJECT NUMBER 21TP01 (PLUMBING) Notice is hereby given that the bid opening date for the aforementioned project that was scheduled JUNE 23, 2021, has been changed so that the bid opening date for this project will now be JUNE 30, 2021. Electronic Bids will be received...
Washington StateWenatchee World

LEGAL NOTICE Hanson Home Con...

Hanson Home Construction LLC, 3021 NW Delcon Dr East Wenatchee, WA 98802-8448, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology's Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, Summer View Subdivision P-2019-03, is located at NNA N Nile Avenue in East Wenatchee in Douglas...
Fairhaven, MAfairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice: Fairhaven ZBA

Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. 1. Administrative Appeal by Fairhaven Shipyard re: 7 Union Street. REF#: ZBA-AA 01: Seeking reversal of zoning determination by the Town of Fairhaven Building Commissioner dated February 20, 2020.(Application attached) – Continued from April 7, 2020, May 5, 2020, June 2, 2020, and July 7, 2020, and August 11, 2020, and September 2, 2020.)Asking for a continuance to December 1, 2020 per applicant’s request. Continued to July 6, 2021.
Kane County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

LEGAL NOTICE The Forest Preser...

LEGAL NOTICE The Forest Preserve District of Kane County Commission will accept Sealed Bids SB-FP-19-2021 for the Settler's Hill Golf Course Grow-In & Turf Establishment Project. Sealed Bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on July 7, 2021 when they will be publicly opened and read. The District reserves the right to reject any and all bids. **NOTE: ALL CONTRACTS FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF PUBLIC WORKS ARE SUBJECT TO THE ILLINOIS PREVAILING WAGE ACT (820 ILCS 130/1, ET SEQ.) ** Bid documents may be obtained by contacting: Anna Marano, CPPB-Finance Forest Preserve District of Kane County 1996 S Kirk Road, Suite 320, Geneva, Illinois 60134 630-208-2006, maranoanna@kaneforest.com AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER Published in Daily Herald June 15, 2021 (4565412) , posted 06/15/2021.
Otsego County, NYDaily Star

LEGAL NOTICE OF ESTOPPEL The b...

LEGAL NOTICE OF ESTOPPEL The bond resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted on June 7, 2021, and the validity of the obligations authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which the Otego-Unadilla Central School District, Otsego and Delaware Counties, New York, is not authorized to expend money, or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of publication of this notice, or such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution. A complete copy of the resolution summarized herewith is available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Office of the School District Clerk for a period of twenty days from the date of publication of this Notice. Dated: Otego-Unadilla, New York, June 8, 2021. Sheila Nolan, School District Clerk BOND RESOLUTION DATED JUNE 7, 2021. A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF $25,742,651 BONDS AND THE EXPENDITURE OF $652,349 EXCEL AID AND $1,300,000 CAPITAL RESERVE FUND MONIES OF THE OTEGO-UNADILLA CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, OTSEGO AND DELAWARE COUNTIES, NEW YORK, TO PAY COSTS IN CONNECTION WITH A SCHOOL DISTRICT IMPRO0VEMENT PROGRAM IN AND FOR SAID SCHOOL DISTRICT. Object or purpose: Renovation to buildings, including site work, playing fields, as well as original furnishings, equipment, machinery, and apparatus Period of probable usefulness: 30 years Maximum estimated cost: $27,695,000 Amount of obligations to be issued: $25,742,651 bonds; $652,349 Excel Aid; $1,300,000 Capital Reserve Fund monies.
Uinta County, WYUinta County Herald

6-25-2021 Uinta County Herald legal notices

The Storehouse, 74 Rail Center, Evanston, WY, will assume ownership on Saturday, July 3rd, of all contents of the unit held by the Tenant named below due to delinquent accounts. Contents will be sold to satisfy outstanding balance: AMY MORTENSEN. PUBLISHED: June 25, June 30, 2021 062513. PUBLIC NOTICE. Notice...
Geneva, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

46JN LEGAL NOTICE Resol...

A Resolution Declaring The City Of Geneva's Opposition To Ohio House Bill No. 310 Section 343.40 And 715.20 Transferring Ownership Of The Geneva State Park Lodge And Conference Center. The complete text of the passed legislation may be viewed at the City of Geneva Municipal Building. Phyllis A. Dunlap. Clerk...
Salida, COMountain Mail

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given pursuant to anyone or more Decrees in Case No. 92CW84, 94CW5, 94CW41, 94CW42, 96CW17, 03CW55 and 06CW32 Division 2, Water Court that during the month of June 2021 the following parties applied for augmentation through the office of Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District (UAWCD). Name Joel...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
94.5 PST

Is It Illegal to “Pull-Through” a Parking Space in Pennsylvania?

I'm not going to lie. I am an expert pull-through driver. For someone who can barely parallel park and is too short to back into a parking spot, pulling through an empty space has become my specialty. Plus, I think we all can agree that it is so much easier to leave a parking space by simply driving forward rather than having to back out. So it's literally like winning the jackpot every time I see two empty spaces conjoined, especially when a parking lot is crowded.
Michigan StateTraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE STATE OF MICHIGAN...

LEGAL NOTICE STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT COUJTY OF GRAND TRAVERSE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Decedent's Estate FILE NO. 21-36,356 DE Estate of Gary L. Russell Date of birth: September 12, 1938 TO ALL CREDITORS:* NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Gary L. Russell, died April 27, 2021. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Gary L. Russell Jr., personal representative, or to both the probate court at 280 Washington Street, Ste. 223, Traverse City, Michigan 49684 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. June 11, 2021 James F. Dalrymple P26855Gary L. Russell Jr. P.O. Box 11492151 Hickerywood Drive Traverse City, Michigan 49685-1149Gaylord, MI 49637 (231) 933-1260 June 18, 2021-1T568965.
Carpentersville, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

LEGAL NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT CO...

LEGAL NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SIXTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, KANE COUNTY, ILLINOIS Case No. 21P 000326 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF (DECEDENT): Jeanette Labuguen 22 Thrush Street Carpentersville, IL 60110 DATE AND PLACE OF DEATH: March 8, 2021 Downers Grove, IL PUBLICATION NOTICE INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION TO: CREDITORS CLAIMANTS, UNKNOWNS HEIRS AND LEGATEES 1. Notice is hereby given of the death of Jeanette Labuguen who died on March 8, 2021, a resident of Carpentersville, Illinois. 2. The Representative for the estate is: Frank G. Labuguen, 1609 S. River Road, Janesville, WI 53546 3. The Attorney for the estate is: James M. Bolz The Law Office of James M. Bolz, LLC, 895 West Main St., West Dundee, IL 60118 4. Claims against the estate may be filed on or before December 18, 2021. Claims against the estate may be filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, 540 S. Randall Rd., St. Charles, IL 60174 or with the Representative, or both. Any claim not filed within that period is barred. Copies of a claim filed with the Clerk must be mailed or delivered to the Representative and to the attorney within 10 days after it has been filed. 5. On June 11, 2021 , an Order Appointing the Representative was entered. 6. Within forty-two (42) days after the effective date of the original Order Admitting the Will to Probate, you may file a petition with the Court to require proof of the validity of the Will by testimony or witnesses to the Will in open Court, or other evidence, as provided in Article VI 5/6-21 (755 ILCS 5/6/21). 7. Within six (6) months after the effective date of the original Order Admitting the Will to Probate, you may file petition with the Court to contest the validity of the Will as provided under Article VIII 5/8-1 of the Probate Act (755 ILCS 5/8-1). 8.The estate will be administrated without Court supervision unless an interested party terminate independent supervision administration by filing a petition to terminate under Article XXVIII 5/28-4 of the Probate Act (755 ILCS 5/28-4). /s/ James M. Bolz Signature of Attorney Published in Daily Herald June 18, 25, July 2, 2021 (4565547) , posted 06/18/2021.
Boulder, WYsubletteexaminer.com

6-22-2021 Sublette Examiner legal notices

THE HOBACK RANCHES SERVICE AND IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT WILL HOLD ITS ANNUAL BUDGET MEETING AT ST HUBERT THE HUNTER CHURCH ON SATURDAY, JULY 10, 2021 AT 1:00 PM. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION MAY BE OBTAINED BY EMAILING [email protected]. Public Notice #4686 published in the Sublette Examiner June 22, 2021. HIGH MEADOW RANCH...
Wyoming Statepinedaleroundup.com

6-18-2021 Pinedale Roundup Legal Notices

STATE OF WYOMING ) You are hereby notified that a Petition for Change of Name Civil Action No. 8841, has been filed on behalf of ADAM MYRON ROICH in the Wyoming District Court for the 9th Judicial District whose address is 21 South Tyler Avenue Pinedale, WY, 82941, the object and prayer of which is to change the name of the above-named person from ADAM MYRON ROICH to Adam Myron Roich.
Orlando, FLorlandoweekly.com

Legal Public Notices 06/16 issue

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. Blake Miller - Christmas decorations, Reginal Welch Ð Household Items, Myra Blackwelder - Sofa set table and chairs household items boxes and totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.