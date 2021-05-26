Cancel
Zoom Expands In-Product Privacy Notifications

By Lynn Haaland, All articles
zoom.us
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, we announced new in-product privacy notifications designed to make it easier for our users to understand who can see, save, and share their content and information when they join Zoom Meetings. These notifications were created to provide important information without disrupting the frictionless experience our users love. We have now added additional notice and consent options in the product update launched this week — which you can learn more about below.

blog.zoom.us
