Richard Hershberger, MD, FACS, a Vascular Surgeon with Sarasota Vascular Specialists
Get to know Vascular Surgeon Dr. Richard Hershberger, who serves patients in Sarasota, Florida. (ProNewsReport Editorial):- New York City, New York May 27, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – An excellent vascular surgeon, Dr. Hershberger is affiliated with Sarasota Vascular Specialists. He specializes in complex open abdominal aortic reconstruction and minimally invasive techniques; revascularization of the lower extremities utilizing bypass surgery as well as endovascular techniques such as balloon angioplasty, atherectomy, and stents; treatment of deep venous thrombosis; carotid arteriography, endarterectomy, and stents; dialysis access; renal and mesenteric interventions, including bypass, angioplasty and stents; and chronic venous insufficiency, including all varicose vein outpatient therapies.pronewsreport.com