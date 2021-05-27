Cancel
Wyoming State

Our View: Washington politics arrives in Wyo

By David Martin
Green River Star
 22 days ago

The time between now and the 2022 election will be never ending when it comes to the race for Rep. Liz Cheney’s seat in the U.S. House. Nearly six months into her second term, she’s already facing a cadre of Republican challengers after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot in Washington D.C. That vote and her increasing criticism of Trump ultimately cost her the House GOP leadership position as Trump’s followers have gain increasing control of the GOP.

