Pradeep Ramulu, MD, MHS, PhD, an Ophthalmologist with The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Get to know Ophthalmologist Dr. Pradeep Ramulu, who serves patients in Baltimore, Maryland. (ProNewsReport Editorial):- New York City, New York May 27, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – An extraordinary ophthalmologist, Dr. Ramulu is the Director of the Division of Glaucoma at Wilmer Eye Institute, located at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. He specializes in caring for both routine and complex glaucomas, including glaucomas requiring repeat operations, glaucoma occurring in the context of corneal or retinal disease, and glaucoma occurring in newborns and young children.pronewsreport.com