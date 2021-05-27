Pradeep Ramulu, MD, MHS, PhD, an Ophthalmologist with The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Of all the COVID-19 news conferences led by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, one in particular stood out for its heartbreaking emotion. Dr. David Marcozzi has jumped out of airplanes, fought fires and faced presidents. He's always stoic, always battle ready -- except on this day in November, speaking at the governor's news conference, saying: "This has hit me personally as I have lost a friend to suicide in this pandemic."