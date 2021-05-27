Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Pradeep Ramulu, MD, MHS, PhD, an Ophthalmologist with The Johns Hopkins Hospital

pronewsreport.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet to know Ophthalmologist Dr. Pradeep Ramulu, who serves patients in Baltimore, Maryland. (ProNewsReport Editorial):- New York City, New York May 27, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – An extraordinary ophthalmologist, Dr. Ramulu is the Director of the Division of Glaucoma at Wilmer Eye Institute, located at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. He specializes in caring for both routine and complex glaucomas, including glaucomas requiring repeat operations, glaucoma occurring in the context of corneal or retinal disease, and glaucoma occurring in newborns and young children.

pronewsreport.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Doctor#Eye Disease#Ophthalmologists#Md#Mhs#Phd#Issuewire Com#The Division Of Glaucoma#Glaucomas#The Glaucoma Division#Johns Hopkins University#Stanford University#Abo#Nih#The Lighthouse Guild#Johns Hopkins Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Baltimore, MDWbaltv.com

A doctor's anguish: Dr. David Marcozzi shares heartbreak of friend's suicide

Of all the COVID-19 news conferences led by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, one in particular stood out for its heartbreaking emotion. Dr. David Marcozzi has jumped out of airplanes, fought fires and faced presidents. He's always stoic, always battle ready -- except on this day in November, speaking at the governor's news conference, saying: "This has hit me personally as I have lost a friend to suicide in this pandemic."
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Baltimore

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Baltimore: 1. 2504 N Charles St (410) 662-7594; 2. 6910 Harford Rd (410) 426-4701; 3. 5603 Baltimore National Pike (410) 744-1422; 4. 1000 Taylor Ave (410) 828-0708; 5. 8302 Liberty Rd (410) 655-9890; 6. 900 Edmondson Ave (410) 719-6688; 7. 1000 S Charles St (410) 752-9087; 8. 630 S Exeter St (410) 962-6520; 9. 934 N Charles St (410) 685-2187; 10. 6340 York Rd 410-377-4400; 11. 7920-30 Belair Rd 410-882-6220; 12. 5150 Sinclair Ln 410-485-2772; 13. 4622 Wilkens Ave 410-247-5802; 14. 601 E 33rd St 410-649-4181; 15. 4624 Edmondson Ave 410-362-1375; 16. 6620 Reisterstown Rd 410-649-8181; 17. 1801 Whetstone Way (410) 528-1244; 18. 3779 Boston St (410) 522-0804; 19. 4380 Park Heights Ave 410-664-8644; 20. 4600 W Northern Pkwy 410-358-9777; 21. 5624 Baltimore National Pike 410-719-7608; 22. 4339 Ebenezer Rd 410-529-6171; 23. 5804 Ritchie Hwy 410-789-3775; 24. 2801 Foster Ave 410-732-0523; 25. 1400 Sulphur Spring Rd 410-737-9221; 26. 6402 Golden Ring Rd 410-866-2500; 27. 2855 Smith Ave 410-484-3200; 28. 1000 E Eager St 410-675-5696; 29. 250 W Chase St 410-752-4473; 30. 6300 York Rd 410-323-0838; 31. 2610 Boston St 410-675-3802; 32. 2401 N Charles St 410-261-6112; 33. 4401 Harford Rd 410-319-8620; 34. 6410 Petrie Way Rd 410-686-2683; 35. 4419 Falls Rd Suite B (410) 878-1031; 36. 2560 Quarry Lake Dr 410-486-4966; 37. 6323 Baltimore National Pike 410-744-0306; 38. 900 N Washington St #1 410-522-5639; 39. 1030 W 41st St SUITE E 410-235-0002; 40. 29 Shipping Pl #31 410-282-0020; 41. 238 McMechen St 410-523-4704; 42. 6838 Loch Raven Blvd 410-825-8900; 43. 300 N Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 410-539-2532; 44. 3935 Erdman Ave #37 410-342-2606; 45. 4214 Frankford Ave 410-488-3500; 46. 2700 Remington Ave #500 410-235-2128; 47. 3700 Falls Rd 410-467-7004; 48. 7535 Holabird Ave 410-282-4020; 49. 140 Back River Neck Rd 410-238-0511; 50. 6 Carroll Island Rd 410-335-2323; 51. 6622 Security Blvd 410-944-6611; 52. 711 W 40th St 410-467-3343; 53. 903 E Fort Ave 410-962-5546; 54. 7649 Harford Rd 410-444-4700; 55. 2001 W Patapsco Ave 410-646-2059; 56. 8050 Liberty Rd 410-496-2117; 57. 1300 E North Ave 410-889-1359; 58. 4020 Eastern Ave 410-534-8656; 59. 19 E Fayette St 410-625-1817; 60. 9621 Belair Rd 410-529-2864; 61. 3801 Liberty Heights Ave 410-367-8100; 62. 4025 W Northern Pkwy 410-764-9570; 63. 401 Compass Rd E 410-780-4770; 64. 5740 Ritchie Hwy 410-789-2127; 65. 6301 York Rd 443-524-4535;
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland reports lowest new daily COVID-19 cases since the end of March 2020; positivity rate ties pandemic-low

Maryland added 212 new coronavirus cases Monday, the smallest daily case count since March 30, 2020 — about three weeks after the state recorded its first COVID-19 cases. This time, it comes with 42.5% of Maryland’s population fully vaccinated against the disease, according to state health officials, and masking requirements lifted, except in particular locations and at the discretion of ...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 212 new cases; 3 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 456,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 212 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 2.51%, decreased by 0.01% since Sunday morning;...
Maryland StatePost-Bulletin

‘Silver linings in this mess of a pandemic’: Telecommuting allows Black women in Maryland to build wealth

BALTIMORE — At first, Minyanna Farmer thought the LinkedIn message from a recruiter was spam. She couldn’t imagine she could work from home and increase her salary by 80%. But when it turned out to be real, the Forest Park resident didn’t think twice, accepting the offer to become senior manager of relationship marketing for BETMGM, an online gaming and sports betting website in New Jersey, and giving her a six-figure salary — a first in her career.
Baltimore, MDwmar2news

Understanding vaccine eligibility for kids

Monique Rodriguez says she’s very eager to get her kids vaccinated. “This week, they announced that the new Pfizer was going to be eligible for 15-12-year-olds and I posted out so disappointingly like ‘man, my kid’s 11’ and it’s just so close but not quite,” Rodriguez said. She says she...
Maryland StateCommercial Observer

Mission Autism Clinics Opens First Maryland Location in Silver Spring

Mission Autism Clinics, an autism therapy program, signed a 9,000-square-foot lease at 11921 Bournefield Way, a 46,000-square-foot, single-story, medical office building in Silver Spring, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Edge Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, DSC Partners, in the deal. The property is located within WesTech Business Park, a...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia. Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. About 49% of the population was partially...
Maryland StateBoston Globe

Charles River Labs buys Maryland firm for $292m

Charles River Laboratories, the Wilmington-based drug research company, said Monday it has signed a deal to buy Vigene Biosciences, a Maryland gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization, for $292.5 million. The deal comes three months after Charles River announced it was acquiring Cognate BioServices, another cell and gene therapy...
Maryland Statewrde.com

Md. Reports Lowest Number of New COVID-19 Cases Since March 2020

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that the state is reporting its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 30, 2020. In addition, the state’s 7-day positivity rate has matched its lowest level on record. “From the very beginning of this crisis, we Marylanders truly have been...
Maryland StatePosted by
BET

Judge Approves Multi Million Dollar Settlement For Maryland HBCUs

After more than 15 years of litigation, Maryland’s four Historically Black Colleges will receive a $577 million settlement as the result of a lawsuit over underfunding. The deal approved last week will provide $10 million in additional funding toward Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University, and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, starting in 2023, according to the Associated Press. The settlement will be used for scholarships and financial aid support, faculty recruitment and more.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Baltimore, Maryland

Mayor Brandon M. Scott Announces Second Round of Nonprofit Relief Fund Dollars to Support Baltimore Nonprofits Impacted by COVID-19

(Monday, May 17, 2021) — Today, in partnership with the Baltimore Civic Fund, Mayor Brandon M. Scott announced that nonprofit organizations located in Baltimore City will be eligible for up to $50,000 in grant funding to help address the ongoing negative financial impacts of COVID-19. The Baltimore Nonprofit Relief Fund...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...