The Sequim Dungeness Hospital Guild Thrift Shop at 204 W. Bell St. hosts its opening sale from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. May 13-15. The shop is accepting donations of clean, gently-used household items from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Mondays and Tuesdays. Shop volunteers are also looking for donations of jewelry, kitchenware, home decor items, giftware, vintage items, linens and more, but are not able to take clothing at this time. Those having garage sales and have reusable items left over are asked to call 360-683-7044.