(Wisconsin) Area Sheriff Offices are warning residents about a new scam that has hit the region. They say you should not respond if you get a call from someone saying they are with the U.S. Customs or Post Office and have intercepted a package addressed to that contained drugs, cash, weapons, or contraband. They will ask you to verify your address, which is a way of getting personal information from you. They recommend ignoring the call and letting family and friends about the scam as well. Typically, government agencies only reach out to you via email. The scammer may also provide you with a badge number of make their pitch sound more legitimate.