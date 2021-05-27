The curious tale of the Holocaust education bill

State Sen. Anna Kaplan of Long Island sees a connection between ongoing antisemitism and ignorance about the Holocaust. Recent surveys from Jewish advocacy organizations highlight how Americans do not appear to know about key details about the murders of millions of people by the Nazis during World War II, and the problem is getting worse. “We have to acknowledge the existing problem and find steps to really solve this,” Kaplan, the first Iranian-born Jewish person elected to the state Senate, said in an interview earlier this spring. So she and Assembly Member Nily Rozic of Queens, who is related to people who were killed in the Holocaust, began a new effort to pass 3-year-old legislation they are sponsoring in their respective chambers.