Sparta, OH

J. Gordon Boyd

Mount Vernon News
 9 days ago

SPARTA – J. Gordon Boyd, 77, of Westerville and formerly of Sparta, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, May 25, 2021, at Ross Heart Hospital. Gordon was born on Nov. 21, 1943, to the late Elmer and Juanita (Elick) Boyd. Prior to retirement in 2003, he worked as a lab tech at Anheuser-Busch for over 30 years.

