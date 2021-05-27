Pike Road Mudbug Event Probably The Biggest Ever

Any manufacturing company contemplating a new product would have to be pleased as punch when they went from producing 200 units of a certain product, to putting-out 5,000 units of that same item. The company was able to successfully meet demand. I may be trying to compare apples to oranges, but the numbers don’t lie. Back in 2012, the Pike Road Patriot Fund hosted its Crawfish Boil as mostly a family event to raise money for Pike Road Schools. The group started out cooking 200 pounds of crawfish for the event, and they handled the cooking chores themselves.