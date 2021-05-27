Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Pike Road Mudbug Event Probably The Biggest Ever

By Fred Marshall
montgomeryindependent.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAny manufacturing company contemplating a new product would have to be pleased as punch when they went from producing 200 units of a certain product, to putting-out 5,000 units of that same item. The company was able to successfully meet demand. I may be trying to compare apples to oranges, but the numbers don’t lie. Back in 2012, the Pike Road Patriot Fund hosted its Crawfish Boil as mostly a family event to raise money for Pike Road Schools. The group started out cooking 200 pounds of crawfish for the event, and they handled the cooking chores themselves.

www.montgomeryindependent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Road Signs#Lamar Advertising#The Arts#Crawfish Boil#Century Church#Dauphin Island Mudbugs#Patriot Level Sponsors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin 'open' to $3.5 trillion Democratic budget deal

Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Wednesday he’s open to the $3.5 trillion spending agreement reached by Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee, which would be entirely paid for with yet to be specified tax measures, but he’s holding back on fully endorsing the deal until further review. Manchin’s cautious...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Death toll rises to 92 in blaze at coronavirus ward in Iraq

The death toll from a fire that swept through a hospital coronavirus ward climbed to 92 on Tuesday, Iraq’s state news agency reported, as anguished relatives buried their loved ones and lashed out at the government over the country’s second such disaster in less than three months. Health officials said...
Tennessee StatePosted by
CNN

Tennessee is halting all outreach on vaccines for adolescents, including for Covid-19

(CNN) — The Tennessee Department of Health is halting all adolescent vaccine outreach, even for vaccines not related to Covid-19, according to internal documents. The halt impacts all outreach to adolescents, including Covid-19 second-dose reminders, HPV reminders and kindergarten vaccination surveys, according the documents circulated within the department obtained by CNN and first reported by The Tennessean.

Comments / 0

Community Policy