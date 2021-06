Whether you’re hitting the gym or hanging out at home, a quality pair of athletic shorts is a great addition to your wardrobe. Choosing the right pair of athletic shorts can involve more than simply finding a good fit; wearers should also examine the construction to ensure quality. If you’re in search of performance styles, you can look out for features like wick-away or compression design, but there are also great choices for casual wear as well. From size to style, there are enough options for men’s athletic shorts for everybody.