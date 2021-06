A lot of people have been asking how do you even start trading Mitch Marner the last couple days (not sure what happened to cause this). Lots of fans, like myself, enjoy spending most of the summer putting together rosters and debating with friends what next year’s team will look like. Leafs fans have had a lot of practice doing so, but never has a situation where a player like Mitch Marner could (and to some, should) be traded.