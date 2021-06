This sparkling strawberry sorbet is the real deal for summer! It is so refreshing and delicious – you got to love it! Vanessa, my dear friend from Rome, gave me this recipe last summer and since then it is a regular part of many parties in our house, especially in spring and summer. It is a nice treat that looks wonderful and it is very easy to prepare – you will need just 7 minutes to make it, plus around 30 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe: