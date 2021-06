Egyptian mesaka’a, a cousin to the Greek dish moussaka, is one of those dishes that every household makes differently; the differences are slight but significant. It tends to come down to the seasoning in the sauce, whether or not to add garlic, and the best way to cook the eggplant. When I was growing up, my mom would lay out salted eggplant slices on a sheet pan in the kitchen for a couple of hours to draw out some of the water before frying. When I started cooking for myself, I wanted to find all the shortcuts possible to make the dish I loved, but ultimately found it complicated and time-consuming. (I’m definitely not going to go through the long process of dehydrating eggplant when I’m hungry for dinner!)